NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Sold by SkyTop Capital Management LLC

SkyTop Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.7% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $245,762,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $232,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $225,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 24,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,232. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $123.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-shares-sold-by-skytop-capital-management-llc.html.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.