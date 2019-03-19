NVR (NVR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have declined 12.9% in a year's time. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have also been trending downward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s bottom-line growth potential. Rising interest and mortgage rates as well as expected slower economic growth rates are causes of concern. Also, Rising land and labor costs are threatening margins as they limit homebuilders’ pricing power. In fact, in 2018, gross profit margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 18.7%. However, NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,975.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,760.06 on Monday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR will post 176.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,669.50, for a total value of $14,417,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,699.74, for a total value of $2,699,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,433,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in NVR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NVR by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

