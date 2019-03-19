Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.78

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,580 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 194,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

