Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC Sells 22,321 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (MCC)

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medley Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 184,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 103,876 shares in the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $174.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.45. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

