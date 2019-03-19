Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Monroe Capital worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

In other news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $99,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $152,978 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

