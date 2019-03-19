Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 145,790 Shares of Banner Co. (BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.40% of Banner worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,533,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 145,790 Shares of Banner Co. (BANR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/nuveen-asset-management-llc-sells-145790-shares-of-banner-co-banr.html.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.