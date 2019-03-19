NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Reduces Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Sunday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

