NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases Shares of 1,500 Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

