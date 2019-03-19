NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $59,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 486,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,696,000 after purchasing an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $43.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $59,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-59000-position-in-oge-energy-corp-oge.html.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.