NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $52,000 Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 742.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 676.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

