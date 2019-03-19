NRC Group (NRCG) Issues Earnings Results

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million.
Shares of NRCG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. NRC Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NRC Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.81 target price on the stock.
NRC Group Company Profile
NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.
