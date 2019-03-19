NRC Group (NRCG) Issues Earnings Results

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million.

Shares of NRCG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. NRC Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NRC Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.81 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRC Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,251,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 7.02% of NRC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

NRC Group Company Profile

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

