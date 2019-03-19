Northern Trust Corp Has $53.88 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $53,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

