Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

