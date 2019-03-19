Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,485,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

