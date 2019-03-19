Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 43.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 139.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barrington Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

WWD stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $97.39.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $2,319,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,328,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-lowers-stake-in-woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd.html.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.