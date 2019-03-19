Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,071,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 149.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,447 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,342,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,666,000 after purchasing an additional 584,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 95.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 583,957 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 493,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

