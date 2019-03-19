North American Palladium (PDL) Trading Up 10.9%

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSE:PDL)’s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.63 and last traded at C$20.31. Approximately 157,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 69,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$122.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Palladium Ltd. will post 0.0399999972587095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. North American Palladium’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

North American Palladium Company Profile (TSE:PDL)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

