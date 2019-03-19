North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,668,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,768,382.72.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total value of C$99,300.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.47, for a total value of C$16,470.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.96 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$6.53 and a 1-year high of C$17.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

