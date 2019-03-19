Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 13,635 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,069,015 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after buying an additional 674,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,834,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,663,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

