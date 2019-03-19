Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

VNO stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

