Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,237 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 223,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,104,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 79,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

