Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

