Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

