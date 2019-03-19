NN (NNBR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NN in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on NN from $16.00 to $1.17 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NN stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. NN has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that NN will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,719.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in NN by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,782,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,949,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NN by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,457,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in NN by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 2,397,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

