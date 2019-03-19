Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Nike worth $79,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after buying an additional 354,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

