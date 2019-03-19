Nicole M. Breen Sells 51,500 Shares of Weed Inc (BUDZ) Stock

Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) insider Nicole M. Breen sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $59,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weed stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 117,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,529. Weed Inc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Weed Company Profile

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

