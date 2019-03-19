Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $24.85 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Nexus has a market cap of $24.85 million and $381,871.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00010307 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 59,907,495 coins and its circulating supply is 59,707,886 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

