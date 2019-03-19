Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.28% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $54,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1,493.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 271,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 254,171 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 450,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

