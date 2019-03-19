Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $131,699.00 and $39.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 135,162,039,168 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.