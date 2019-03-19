News (NWS) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about News (NASDAQ:NWS) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. News earned a news impact score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected News’ score:

News stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.43. News has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

