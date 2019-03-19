News Corp (NWSA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in News by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,597,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after buying an additional 380,840 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in News by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,819,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 1,701,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Citigroup raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

News stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

