NewMarket Co. (NEU) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of NewMarket worth $485,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $440.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $352.89 and a 12-month high of $452.54.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $538.31 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/newmarket-co-neu-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.