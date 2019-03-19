New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 24,045 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,997.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,630.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,265 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCMD stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

