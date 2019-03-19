New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,079,241 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.0% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 575,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Meghalaya Partners L.P. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 388,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,887,000 after buying an additional 8,080,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of GPK opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/new-mountain-vantage-advisers-l-l-c-has-9-33-million-holdings-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.