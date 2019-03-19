New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,539 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 2.9% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 43.37 and a quick ratio of 43.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 138.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $194,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

