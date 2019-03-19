Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $182,000 Stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 125,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LTXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

