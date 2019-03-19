Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $161,000 Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 1.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $64,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,472 shares of company stock valued at $953,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

