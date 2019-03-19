Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 916.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.48 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/neuburgh-advisers-llc-has-105000-stake-in-gildan-activewear-inc-gil.html.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.