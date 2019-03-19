Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 288,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in CIT Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

CIT stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/neuburgh-advisers-llc-acquires-new-position-in-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.