Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

In other Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $200,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/neuberger-berman-municipal-fund-inc-nbh-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.