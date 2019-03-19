Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 104 by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 104 price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 92.31.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

