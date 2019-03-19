Neo Lithium (NLC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87. 168,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 190,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93.
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.
