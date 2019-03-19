Neenah Inc (NP) Stake Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NP stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $28,765.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $328,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $31,300.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares in the company, valued at $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,263 shares of company stock worth $740,231. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NP shares. TheStreet lowered Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

