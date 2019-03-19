Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.25

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $1,180.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00042144 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013501 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00152112 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

