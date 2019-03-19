Neblio (NEBL) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Neblio has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00037272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. In the last week, Neblio has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00097769 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00055927 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,936,564 coins and its circulating supply is 14,200,415 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

