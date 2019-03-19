NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,201,000 after purchasing an additional 235,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,353,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,353,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $168,353.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

