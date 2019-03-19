Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $244.30 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 12,444 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $222,623.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,106.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,151 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 970,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 369,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

