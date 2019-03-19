Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,669 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Centene by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Centene by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,761 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

