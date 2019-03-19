Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,095 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,123,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,316,691.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-2-91-million-stake-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.