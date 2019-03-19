National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Position Trimmed by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,897. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

